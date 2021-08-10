Dozens of volunteers help gear up for Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Veterans Memorial Park was buzzing with volunteers, contractors, and directors in preparation for this year's Ashley for the Arts.

Ashley for the Arts is an annual event put on by the Ashley Furniture company that started in 2009. Several thousand people attend the event each year that runs Thursday through Sunday. This year's event will feature a multitude of different attractions including a large lineup of musical acts, a craft fair, and a variety of family-fun events including a petting zoo and carnival games.

Tickets are just $30 for the entire weekend. This year's musical lineup features Foreigner, Jefferson Starship, Toby Keith, and many others, including several local music groups.

Ashley for the Arts also donates all of the proceeds to local schools, children's charities, and medical research. In return, those organizations send volunteers that will help out during the setup, the event itself, and cleanup. Cory Bawek, the event director for Ashley for the Arts, said that it takes over 4,000 volunteer shifts to put on the event each year. In 2019, Ashley for the Arts raised $590,000 for a group of over sixty recipients.

Bawek said that this year's event is very important since the event was canceled in 2020. "We wanted to come back this year stronger and bigger than ever," he said, "We knew that not having an event last year meant we couldn't support those sixty nonprofit organizations." Bawek said that his favorite part of Ashley for the Arts is having the opportunity to give back to his community.

