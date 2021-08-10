Experts say New Zealand should keep virus elimination plan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Only 26 people in New Zealand have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, after the nation of 5 million managed to completely stamp it out its spread. But a big question has arisen. Is it realistic for the country to maintain its zero-tolerance approach, which has included strict lockdowns for even small outbreaks, once it begins to reopen its borders? The answer from an expert group advising the government is a resounding “Yes.” Chaired by epidemiologist David Skegg, the group said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that it believes it’s possible to maintain an elimination strategy even after more people start arriving.