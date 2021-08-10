Heading for much nicer weather

Severe weather stays south...

An approaching cold front set the stage for severe weather and a watch was issued, but the strongest storms stayed to the south. A few of the storms over eastern Iowa became severe, and the line expanded and produced damage over central and eastern Wisconsin. There is still a lingering slight chance of rain tonight, but don't expect much.

Hot and humid today...

An area of clouds moved into the area for much of the day, but we still saw highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Combined with dew points in the 60 and 70s made today very uncomfortable. Fortunately the trend will bring in decreasing humidity and by Thursday look for the arrival of pleasant weather.

Slight risk of Wednesday storms...

A second cold front will slide through the area on Wednesday, and highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is also a potential for thunderstorms, but the strongest storms should remain to the north and east.

Cooling trend takes over later in the week...

Highs from Friday through early next week will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees and lower humidity bring better outdoor weather conditions into mid-August.

Pollen Forecast...

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days, and ragweed will be a part of the forecast climbing into the medium category for Wednesday and Thursday. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a pleasant night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden