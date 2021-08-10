How nursing homes are handling the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nursing homes have had to adjust their protocols accordingly in order to keep residents safe.

Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, Internal Medicine Physician and Geriatrician at Gundersen Health System, said when they see an increase in hospitalizations, that is an indication of increase in community spread in the region. She explained that this leads to tightening up on some of the restrictions that had been loosened when the spread was lower.

"That means personal protective equipment, that means visitor restrictions, that includes some of the activities that were permitted, now encouraged not to do within the facility itself, and things like testing residents and staff. All of those things are in accordance with the degree of community spread," said Dr. Cogbill.

She said they will continue to watch community spread closely to adjust those measures. When vaccines arrived within the facility, Dr. Cogbill said they saw outbreaks of COVID-19 stop abruptly. They've remained very minimal for about six months now. Within the La Crosse community, she said the facilities have had incredible vaccine uptakes with more than 90% of residents vaccinated in most nursing homes and the majority of staff.

"It's made a huge difference in terms of the transmissibility of how COVID spreads within the facility. We have seen a dramatic increase in that and the acuity and severity," said Doctor Cogbill.

If cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, she said she believes they are in danger of going back into lockdown in the facilities.

"We learned a lot in these last 18 months and I don't believe we will ever go back to the severe lockdown that we have for a while, but what we do know is if we have a unit or a hallway or group of rooms where there has been a positive staff member, we cannot allow visitors into that area," said Dr. Cogbill.

She said her hope is that they can keep the facilities open because the residents' spirits and moral have been lifted tremendously since they have been allowed to see their families again and obviously they want to avoid the lockdown they were in for so long.

Her advice going forward is to get the vaccine if you have not already. She said it is the single most powerful, impactful thing that people can do right now.

At Mulder Health Care in West Salem, its protocols will continue to change based on community spread. Missy Pohlmann, Director of Nurses at Mulder Health Care, said one thing they will have to increase is the amount of testing they are doing.

"Right now our testing is very minimal which is wonderful because it is a lot of work to have 130 employees and 80 residents all tested so that would be the biggest change. Then, as it increases, if it increases, visitors will have to be restricted," said Pohlmann.

She said visitor restrictions may also come into play, especially for those unvaccinated.