In Pakistan, attack on store selling national flags kills 1

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say suspected separatists hurled a hand grenade at a store selling national flags in restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing one man and wounding four people. No one has claimed responsibility for the late Monday night attack in Quetta, the provincial capital. The separatist Baluch Liberation Army has claimed such attacks in the past. This year, it has warned people not to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on Aug. 14. Small separatist groups have been carrying out a long-running insurgency in the province, demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan, violence has increased in recent months.