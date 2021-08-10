Israel investigating May barrage that killed 6 in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military initially found no grounds for disciplinary action, but it now says it’s investigating an artillery bombardment that killed six Palestinians, including an infant, in the Gaza Strip last May. To date, no soldiers or senior officers have been punished for the errant fire, which witnesses say came without warning. The shelling took place during the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. The army says an initial probe found no signs of criminal negligence. But it says a high-level committee is now reviewing the incident. The Israeli military’s ability to investigate itself is a key aspect of an ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court.