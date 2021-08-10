MORE: Reaction to Rep. Kind’s retirement announcement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Reaction came in from both sides of the political aisle and others in the community after news that Rep. Ron Kind announced his retirement from Congress.

Derrick Van Orden, who lost to Kind in 2020 and is planning on running again in 2022, issued the following statement:

I would like to thank Rep. Kind for serving in Washington for the last 24 years, and I wish him the best in his retirement.

Today's announcement is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change.

Our campaign has shown that the people of the 3rd are ready for a proven, tested Leader in Washington who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda, and ensure that our children and grandchildren will live in a safe and prosperous nation.

I will continue to work tirelessly to earn every vote, and am standing ready to represent the incredible people of Western Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers:

"For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind. Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers, and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward. I wish Ron, Tawni, and their entire family well on their next chapter and I’m confident they’ll continue to play an important role in the direction of our state."

DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney:

“Ron Kind has been a champion for Wisconsin’s working families in Congress for what will be 26 years at the end of his term. From ensuring greater opportunities for farmers, to strengthening Medicare for seniors, to protecting western and central Wisconsin’s natural heritage for future generations, Ron has fought tirelessly on behalf of his native Wisconsin and delivered results to improve the lives of the families he represents. I join my colleagues in thanking Ron for his decades of public service, and I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin:

“Ron always put the people of Wisconsin's Third Congressional District ahead of partisan politics in Washington and I have a tremendous amount of respect for his public service to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “He worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away. As Ron, Tawni and their two sons move forward writing the next chapter of lives together, I wish them all the best.”

Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO Gundersen Health System:

“Congressman Kind has served western Wisconsin with professionalism, respect and a focus on community for 25 years. His commitment to the health and well-being of his hometown La Crosse, the Coulee Region, and communities throughout the 3rd Congressional District, along with collaboration on impactful healthcare issues, enabled progress and set the course for success long into the future. Gundersen thanks Congressman Kind for his years of service and wishes him all the best with his future endeavors.”