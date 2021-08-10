N Korea vows stronger attack capabilities over allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the United States she says are an invasion rehearsal. Kim Yo Jong warned that North Korea will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities. The U.S. and South Korea have yet to announce details of their drills, which have been canceled or reduced in recent years to foster diplomacy or because of the coronavirus pandemic. South Korean media say the allies are starting preliminary training on Tuesday before computer-simulated drills begin next week. Kim said she was given authority to release the statement, implying the message came directly from her brother.