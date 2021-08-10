New Superintendent prioritizes finding normalcy and promoting growth

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent Eric Martinez is prioritizing finding normalcy while fostering an environment dedicated to growing together towards common goals.

Eric Martinez is from South Texas. In 1990, he made his first journey to Minnesota. An experienced educator, Martinez spent a portion of his career as a social studies teacher. He spent nine years as the principal of Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools prior to the new position in La Crescent.

Martinez's first priority is to find normalcy for students and staff. He added the district will be "hard-pressed to do so." The second priority on the Superintendent's agenda is to continue utilization of his team-building skills.

"I put a lot of emphasis on team building and what we can do together. You know, working together with the La Crescent-Hokah community and schools. Making sure that we're all one big team and we're doing the best we can for our students," said Martinez.

The new Superintendent takes the helm as construction nears completion for new additions to district buildings. Martinez provided elaboration on his excitement with the announcement of a new program.

"We're going to be partaking in Lancer Manufacturing, which is really going to hit on the CTE and the STEM side of education at the high school level. Those are things that we wouldn't have been able to do very well prior, and now the building is going to match our needs."

Martinez says the schools will follow CDC guidelines for COVID prevention strategies. When asked about the school district's mask guidelines, Martinez stated the District's COVID committee is meeting Thursday to discuss possibilities.

Eric Martinez replaced Kevin Cardille as superintendent on July 1.