New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The third-term Democratic governor is increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies desert him following last week’s report from state Attorney General Letitia James that detailed 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of harassment. He has resisted calls for his resignation from top Democrats including President Biden.

12:40 p.m.

New York's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will become the state's first female governor in two weeks.

She's spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state's 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor over sexual harassment allegations. The 62-year-old Hochul is a veteran politician who served briefly in Congress.

In a statement, she said Cuomo's decision to step down "is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers."