Pardoned for killing, Kentucky man begins new federal trial

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A convicted killer whose family had political connections to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is back on trial for the 2014 killing that Bevin had pardoned him for in 2019. Patrick Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in Donald Mills’ death in 2017. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but Bevin pardoned him after his failed reelection bid. Baker now faces new federal charges in connection to Mills’ death. In opening arguments Tuesday, federal prosecutors said Baker killed Mills while trying to rob him of cash and pain pills. Baker has said he did not kill Mills and says his family did not pay for his pardon.