Prince Andrew faces no good choice in Epstein accuser case

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Andrew is likely to do anything he can to avoid giving evidence in a U.S. lawsuit filed by an American woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, lawyers on both sides of the Atlantic say. Andrew may contest the U.S. court’s jurisdiction or ignore the lawsuit altogether, taking a chance on the possibility the court might find him in default and order him to pay damages. To do anything else runs too much risk of self-incrimination that could unleash a criminal action, experts say.