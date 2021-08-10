River Flood Watch from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The Flood Watch continues for

the Black River Near Galesville.

* From Wednesday evening to early Thursday afternoon.

* At 2:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and

agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end

of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

&&