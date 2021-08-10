Seminarian who grew up in Holmen follows dream to become a priest, training in Trempealeau and Rome

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Jared Clements knew when he was in high school that he wanted to become a priest.

"I cannot wait to be a priest," Clements said. "God has told me, 'Jared, I want you to be my priest.' And it was like an understanding that I knew 100% that this was legitimate, what God wanted and I had this peace that has never left me since," he said. "

The Holmen native was struck with a passion to pursue clergy work during a mission trip at Estes Park, Colorado.

After graduating high school and college he has completed five of the seven years of his seminarian program at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the college to shut down and send everyone home in February. Clements said the only other time this happened was during World War II.

"You never know what life is going to bring you," Clements said. "There are all sorts of challenges that can come up and are difficult to discern what to do in this situation and this just happens to be one of those things. Learning how to roll with the punches in many ways."

He spends fall and winter in Rome then trains under different priests in the Diocese of La Crosse each summer.

He's currently working at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau.

"It's a welcomed sight to see the younger people getting involved with stuff," St. Bartholomew's parish member George Richtman said. "We didn't seem to have that 20 years ago."

Richtman said the best priests participate in other community activities like fishing and going to high school football games.

Clements said the priest-and-parish bond is one of the several rewards of the job.

"It is something that can be very fulfilling if it was what God's calling you to," he said.

After he completes the program he will be ordained then placed in a western Wisconsin church within the Diocese of La Crosse.