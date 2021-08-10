Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have started pushing their $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate. Republicans responded by unleashing an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. But congressional approval of the budget resolution seems assured. It would mark a crucial first step toward enacting the heart of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda by opening the door to a follow-up bill. In turn, that legislation would channel the government’s fiscal might to assisting families, creating jobs and fighting climate change. The wealthy and big companies would finance much of it with higher taxes.