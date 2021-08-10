Study finds rates of depression in youth have increased during pandemic

(CNN) -- Mental health issues for young people around the world may have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to a meta-analysis published Monday, August 9th in the Journal JAMA Pediatrics, Canadian researchers surveyed more than 80 thousand children and adolescents.

They found one in four youths were experiencing depression symptoms, and one in five were experiencing anxiety symptoms.

Before the pandemic, the percentages for depression and anxiety were about half that rate with the rates of 'symptoms reported' increasing as more months passed into the pandemic.

Researchers suggest this could have been because of ongoing social isolation, family financial difficulties, missed milestones, and school disruptions compounding over time.

You can read the full study, "Global Prevalence of Depressive and Anxiety Symptoms in Children and Adolescents During COVID-19" on the JAMA Network website.