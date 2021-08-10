The City of La Crosse plans to learn from weekend floods

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Mitch Reynolds said they are going to focus on updating infrastructure based on the idea that these pop-up storms will happen more frequently.

Mayor Reynolds admitted that some city facilities are not updated enough, but that his team is prioritizing what buildings need repairs.

"How do we prioritize our infrastructure construction projects so that we're focusing on those needs and then thinking about the streets in a secondary kind of way?" Reynolds said. "I still want to fix your potholes don't get me wrong and I still want to make sure the streets are drivable but we really need to look at the critical need that we have of addressing the flooding that we've seen in La Crosse."

While crews assess the damage, he said they're also helping the Town of Shelby with Pammel Creek. He said that area was hit with more water than the community had ever seen.

After damage assessment is completed the next step is creating sewer backup plans.