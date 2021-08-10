Tomah Health brings back some visitor restrictions

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - As cases of COVID-19 increase, Tomah Health is reinstating some of its previous policies related to visitors to the hospital.

All visitors to the hospital must wear a mask according to Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre. She also "highly recommended" that people-including those already vaccinated-wear a mask indoors.

Her statement said that effective August 11, only two visitors will be allowed per patient in the Emergency Care and Urgent Care units.

Myhre said they've seen an increase in the number of people coming into both units presenting with COVID symptoms.

Myhre said she strongly urged people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Information from Tomah Health said that in Wisconsin as of Monday, 481 people were hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. It is an increase of 33 from Sunday and 171 from a week ago. It is the highest number of people since February 11 when 489 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.