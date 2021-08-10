UW-Eau Claire professor maps major marathons; spurs world records

(WQOW) - Running and geography intersect in UW-Eau Claire professor Sean Hartnett's passion - mapping out routes for major marathons.

His hobby has allowed him to map some of the world's largest races, like the New York Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and most recently, the running route for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hartnett's fascination with running began when he was a high school athlete. Eventually, he began reporting on marathons in 1985, giving him access to some of the world's most popular races. He says he's covered over 250 marathons, and after about 100 of them, he realized his geography skills could be put to use when paired with his reporting.

He began to build out maps of marathon routes in heavy detail, specializing in elevation profiles along running paths - as well as other details like turns, aid and water stations, and the placement of timing checkpoints. His work gives athletes insight into how to handle certain features of the path like hills and sharp turns, where other runners might slow down.

"You don't set a world record by accident. These guys have every aspect - focused in on what they need to improve, and doing it on every front," Hartnett says. He's seen the last 11 marathon world records, and he has a bevy of past and present champions to critique his methods, helping him to understand how to make his maps practical and easily understood.

Hartnett says he's gifted by the relationships that allow him to continue his work. Humbled by those he's met throughout his projects, he adds:

"You know - I'm a guy from Wisconsin. And I've got to meet some of the top marathoners in the world."