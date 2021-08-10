UW Health doctors bust myths about kids and COVID-19
MADISON (WKOW) -- As kids, parents, and teachers get into the back-to-school mentality, pediatricians at UW Health wanted to address some common misconceptions about kids and COVID-19.
The following myths and facts were compiled by UW Health using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Myth #1: Kids don’t get seriously sick from COVID-19. It is not worse than the flu.
Fact: Kids can get and transmit COVID-19, including severe cases.
- Children can still get very sick and even be hospitalized. Some children are at higher risk of COVID-19 due to medical conditions.
- While children do not die from the virus at the same rate as adults, they can still die from COVID-19. In fact, children die from this virus at rates similar to other diseases for which children are vaccinated or kept out of school.
- Children can also transmit the virus to others, which is especially dangerous for families that include someone who is immunocompromised.
- As of July 2021, more than 4,000 children with COVID-19 developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome. More than 340 children have died from COVID-19 in the United States.
- Some children develop long-term symptoms and other complications due to infection. Researchers are just beginning to understand the impacts of even mild COVID-19 infections on children.
Myth #2: Masks don’t work.
Fact: Studies have shown that universal masking has been an incredibly effective tool for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
- Universal masking can allow schools to largely operate normally.
- Distancing can be reduced in the classroom or on the bus when everyone is masked.
- If children are exposed to COVID-19 in a fully masked environment, they do not need to quarantine.
- Most children can mask successfully; a few children with special needs may need accommodations if they are unable to consistently mask.
Myth #3: Vaccines for teens were rushed and are not safe.
Fact: Vaccines are extremely effective and have been extensively tested to show they are safe.
- As of July 2021, more than two billion people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than a billion people are fully vaccinated worldwide.
- Side effects are extremely rare.
- All vaccines that are approved for children and teens go through the same testing and review as those developed for adults.
- The FDA is continuously monitoring for unusual side effects even after vaccines are authorized. All reports are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.
- Studies of COVID-19 vaccines in children <12 years of age are ongoing, but approval will not occur until there is sufficient data that proves they are safe and effective.
Myth #4 Masks can be dangerous to kids (e.g., masks restrict air flow, cause CO2 poisoning).
Fact: Masks are made of breathable material that does not block oxygen or trap CO2.
- Mask are designed to reduce respiratory droplets that may contain COVID-19, either from the wearer or to protect the wearer from others.
- Oxygen and CO2 molecules are so small, they can flow through and around the mask.
- Children under the age of two, those with special needs, cognitive impairments or severe breathing problems should not wear a mask for their safety and caregivers should consult their pediatrician for guidance on COVID-19 prevention.