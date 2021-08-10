Westby golf course grapples with effects of severe weather

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - The weekend of August 7-8 was one full of enormous amounts of rainfall, resulting in extensive damages across the Westby area and its local golf course.

The Snowflake Golf course felt the effects of roughly eight inches of rainfall in one hour as they were forced to close down for at least a week.

"Well, it's worse farther downstream than here, of course; there's more water. But, everybody got impacted pretty hard by it this time," said Steven Clemment, Manager of Snowflake Golf.

With damages including rock piles across the course, six bridges needing to be rebuilt, and oversaturated land, workers at the golf course are doing their best to be able to open back up and resume business.

For perspective, Clemment stated that his golf course resembled a lake as the water was up to his waist.

"That's my chair over there. When I saw that, I had to laugh, saying, 'Mother Nature, you won this time,'" Clemment continued, pointing to a chair stuck in a tree over the creek.

Despite the light-hearted comment, it was noted that some help on the part of volunteers would be much appreciated as the Westby area attempts to recover.

RELATED COVERAGE

County-Wide Disaster Declaration signed for Vernon County

UPDATE: Several roads, bridges remain closed in Vernon County