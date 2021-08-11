Wiseman ready to lead perennial power G-E-T

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) About a handful of programs will have new head coaches at the helm this fall.

One of them is perennial power G-E-T where Jeff Wiseman takes over for the retiring Jon Steffenhagen.

Wiseman inherits a program that's made it to the playoffs in 16 of the last 17 playoff eligible seasons.

He spent last season as an assistant and brings a new energy.

Wiseman will also add some tweaks to the offense, including more use of the shotgun formation and more passing.

"We are still going to be a run first football team but we are going to mix up the formations and we are going to be in the shotgun the majority of the time and just trying to create. We have some athletes that maybe we can get in space. The foundation of G-E-T football is power running and that is still what we are going to be but we are just dance it up a little bit and make it look a little different," Wiseman said.

The Red Hawks first dance will be against West Salem in the season opener next week Friday.