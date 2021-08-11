Board game and tabletop competition Couleecon returns to La Crosse in-person

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Couleecon returns for an in-person board game and tabletop convention competition Friday through Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

Couleecon coordinator Josh Hertel said they're expecting 400 people to attend.

He said gamers missed playing together in-person.

"It's one of those things where being in-person really matters. The last year has been really tough for a lot of different people in the tabletop gaming space because gaming online just isn't the same," Hertel said. "It kind of becomes this little family. Right? Even though the convention itself has been growing over the years we still have this tight-knit community."

"That's probably the best part about this particular business is that it is a community," River City Hobbies store manager Tom Johnson said. "We all love having fun and at the end of the day that's what gaming is all about."

Their fun ranges from card games to strategic role-playing games like Settlers of Catan and Dungeons and Dragons.

"It's a really wonderful opportunity to try to come over and try a bunch of different games from a bunch of different publishers and maybe walk away winning one of the games at the end of the day," Hertel said.

Hertel said masks are recommended for everyone and they will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available. People who get the shot receive a complimentary badge.

"So far about 78% of our pre-registered folks say they're vaccinated," Hertel said. "So we're feeling pretty comfortable about running the show but we want to just make sure everybody feels comfortable and is safe."