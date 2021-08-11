Still some roads closed, bridges out in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - As of Wednesday morning, there are still several bridges and some roads that remain closed from flood damage in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office provided an updated list of closed roads and bridges out as of Wednesday morning.

They are:

County Road S has two bridge issues. The bridge at County Road P in Clinton Township is compromised and closed. There's also a bridge out at E. Bloomingdale Road in Webster Township.

Hilltop Rd. in the Town of Bergen is closed in both directions with water over the road.

Cleanup is underway on Moilien Hill Rd. in the Town of Coon where there was a mudslide/trees on the road south of S809 Moilien Hill Rd.

S. Gilbertson Rd. in the Town of Viroqua is closed west of E8590 for a bridge that has washed out.

In the Town of Viroqua, Tri State Rd. has a bridge partially washed out just east of E8407.

Authorities remind people to not drive past barricades or around road closed signs. They recommend the phrase, "Turn around, don't drown".

