F.R.E.E. Fest creates new opportunity to support first responders

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - F.R.E.E. Fest is a grass-roots, non-political event showing support for local first responders through a community gathering and medical bag donations.

The free event is August 21, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. There will be live music, speakers, and catering by Big Boar BBQ with food trucks present as well. Additionally, Kicking Bear will be on-site providing physical activities including: archery, slingshots, tomahawk throwing, and a waterslide.

Steven and Angela Schlack-Haerer, the organizers of F.R.E.E. Fest, hope the event provides an opportunity for first responders to see how much the community appreciates their effort.

"We wanted to come out with an event to show our support for police, first responders, fire [crews], EMS, in the light that they ought to be recognized. We truly feel that they are our local heroes, we depend on them. They have our backs and we want them to know that we have theirs," said Steve Schlack-Haerer.

In addition to the event, sponsorships and donations are ongoing. The supporters of the event are providing local crews with essential emergency supplies. In collaboration with Back The Badge USA, F.R.E.E. Fest is donating high-quality medical bags to emergency response teams tp ensure crews at the scene first are equipped for the situation.

Sponsorships and donations are funding the emergency medical bags. F.R.E.E. Fest set a goal to donate 100 of these bags. To donate, click this link before September 1, 2021. Click this link to sponsor.

Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.