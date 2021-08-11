Heat and humidity to fuel isolated thunderstorms

Heat and Humidity Continues

Another hot and humid day in store for the Coulee region with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. The hot temperatures combined with dew points in the 60s and 70s will make it feel very uncomfortable to be outside. Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans.

Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

A warm and moist environment out ahead of an approaching cold front will trigger isolated thunderstorms along and northeast of I-94. The time frame would be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather for far eastern portions of the area. A marginal risk exists for the rest of the region. The main threats include heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail. There could be a chance for isolated thunderstorms again on Thursday.

Cooling Trend late week

Get ready for a refreshing air mass later this week as trough pushes southward into the region. Expect lower humidity and high temperatures only in the 70s and lower 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt