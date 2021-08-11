Heat, humidity and storms ending

A sticky and stormy day…

It was a very hot and humid day in the Coulee region with highs into the 80s to near 90. The hot readings combined with dew points in the 60s and 70s made it feel very uncomfortable. Make sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans.

Thunderstorms moved through…

A cold front produced strong thunderstorms across eastern portions of the region this afternoon, and there were isolated reports of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail. There was at least one tornado in Monroe County north of Kendall. That storm continued into Juneau and Adams Counties.

Storms are moving away.

The cold front is pushing east and clearing skies are moving in. That will lead to lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Cooling this week

Get ready for a refreshing air mass this week. Expect lower humidity and high temperatures only in the 70s and lower 80s from Friday through the weekend and possibly next week, too.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a great day!