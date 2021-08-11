Historically Black college in S Carolina offers free tuition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A small historically Black college in South Carolina is offering all full-time students free tuition for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. Clinton College President Lester McCorn made the announcement last week for qualifying full-time students at the school in Rock Hill. News outlets report the school had already made the commitment to slash fall tuition by 50% for its students, and offer every student a new tablet. But now the college is making tuition free as the school wants to make sure their students get a college education despite financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.