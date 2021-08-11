‘Jeopardy!’ producer Richards named host; role for Bialik

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new host has been chosen for the long-running “Jeopardy!” to fill the void left by the death of the beloved Alex Trebex. Executive producer Mike Richards will succeed Trebek as host on the daily syndicated quiz show. Richards was chosen over a field of celebrity candidates from TV, sports and journalism. But after fan backlash to a selection process that turned messy in recent weeks, producer Sony split the pie by naming another guest host, actor Mayim Bialik, as emcee for “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, including a new college championship. In another nod to “Jeopardy!” devotees, longtime champion Ken Jennings will return as a consulting producer. Trebek died last year.