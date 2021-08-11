La Crosse PD hosts community session on fair and impartial policing

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Around 40 local community members took part in a training session on fair and impartial policing. Hosted by the La Crosse police department, the training focused on the modern science of bias and implicit biases that can have impacts on perceptions and behaviors.

"This training component talks about the process, not just the outcomes," said Chief Shawn Kudron of the La Crosse Police Department. " It's about making sure that within that process we're maintaining everyone's dignity."

Leading the day's session was retired Madison police chief Noble Wray. The goal of the training is to help the community work together through strategies and practices that foster a sense of belonging for everyone. This type of training has been part of the La Crosse police department's platform for several years.

The opportunity to bring in and include community members was made possible by a grant from Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Mayo recently established the Everybody In Fund For Change, with a goal to support efforts in advancing racial equity.