Monroe County moves into “high” risk level for community transmission of COVID-19

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said Wednesday morning that the county has moved into the high-risk level of community transmission of COVID-19.

They're basing this on data from the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker.

Given the findings, the health department is recommending that all people age 2+, regardless of vaccination status, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces and at indoor gatherings.

They also cite CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking for all K-12 teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools again regardless of vaccination status.

Monroe County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases according to the health department which they said are likely due to the Delta variant. The county's 7-day case rate on August 10 was 121 cases/100,000 population/week. It is six times more than the 19 cases/100,000 population/week seen on July 1.

The health department said that practicing protective measures such as masking, washing hands frequently, social distancing, and sanitizing surfaces often continue to help slow the spread of the virus and variants.

They urge anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even if vaccinated, to stay at home and get tested. Find testing information here.

Lastly, the health department said that vaccinations "are a safe and effective tool to help reduce the severity of illness and risk of hospitalization with COVID-19. These vaccines have also been shown to offer good protection against the Delta variant." The county offers free vaccinations at their office at 315 W. Oak St. in Sparta. Those interested in getting vaccinated can go online to https://vaccinate.wi.gov or call 608-269-8666. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.