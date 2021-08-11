Brewers score 6 in 5th, beat Cubs 6-3 for DH sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win. The NL Central leaders are a major league-best 36-19 on the road. Patrick Wisdom homered for Chicago, which has dropped six straight. In the opener, Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer in Milwaukee’s 4-2 win.