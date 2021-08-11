Rep. Oldenburg’s flood mitigation bill signed into law

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, August 6, Representative Loren Oldenburg's authored Assembly Bill 85 was signed and is now officially 2021 Wisconsin Act 77. The law authorizes the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to create a general permit for hydrologic restoration projects.

Representative Oldenburg explained that the Wisconsin Wetlands Association came to him and asked if he would sponsor and author this bill.

"I said, 'Hey, that's a great idea.' Western Wisconsin, my district, a lot of creeks, a lot of water, and flooding, something we deal with here all the time," said Rep. Oldenburg. "If we can help mitigate flooding at the upper parts of these watersheds through these small streams, I said it's a good idea."

Before this bill was signed into law last week by Governor Evers, Rep. Oldenburg said everything had to go through the federal side. This legislation is a way to speed up getting general permits on smaller projects to help mitigate flooding and restore some of the watersheds.

"It doesn't change the permit process. It's still up to the owners if they want to do it. It just speeds up the permit process," he said.

He said there isn't much you can do when you get 7-9 inches of rain but if there is a smaller amount, this can help move that water out. This law won't change much for landowners unless they want help. The bill had bipartisan support and he said moving forward it should help out with flooding.

Ben Wojahn, Vernon County Conservationist, said they really appreciate the work of Representative Oldenburg and the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. He said they listened to them about the challenges they have faced in getting DNR permitting for important work that reduces erosion, helps with flood mitigation, and trout-stream restoration.

"Since about 2007, we have had repeated large rain events. 4-5 inches, possibly as much as 8-12 inches in extreme circumstances. Coon Valley, in particular, has been impacted by these large rain events," said Wojahn.

He said the passing of this law is so important because these heavy rains aren't going away.

"The challenges that we face seem to be almost every year. The dams are getting old and we aren't sure what direction the federal government is going to encourage so with or without these large dams, we need to reduce the erosion. We need to reduce the impacts of flooding. This is another tool in the toolbox," said Wojahn.

Their team he said spends time cleaning up the dams and removing flood debris and they must do it quickly before the next flood event so they help out the community.