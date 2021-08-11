Representative Ron Kind: “The truth is, I’ve run out of gas”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past 40 years, two people have represented Wisconsin's Third District in Washington.

Republican Steve Gunderson served from 1981 until 1996.

Democrat Ron Kind followed.

Kind recently announced that this is his last term, saying, "I've run out of gas."

He made the announcement at the former Roosevelt Elementary School at Wood and Hayes Streets on the north side of La Crosse. The same school, where he announced he would run for congress about 26 years ago.

What he will do next is unclear. He said, however, that it will involved giving back to the La Crosse community where he intends to stay when he completes his term in 2022.