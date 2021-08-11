Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers have resumed their search for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India, killing at least 13 people. A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in Wednesday’s landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur district. Police said Thursday that dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris. More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers. Officials say so far So far 14 people have been rescued.