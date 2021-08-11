Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for three counties and at least two twisters that had touched down in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Juneau, Monroe and Marathon counties.

Find local weather from the Stormtracker 19 Forecast team here.

The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah and the weather service in Green Bay was watching a tornado 15 miles south of Wausau.

A tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service says there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.