The Pump House prepares for a busy theater season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pump House found a silver lining in the midst of a global pandemic as they were able to focus on renovations for their new theater and upcoming 2021-22 season.

With the newly renovated theater now complete, The Pump House is looking to kick off this season with a performance of "Love, Loss, And What I Wore" on September 17.

For those looking to experience performing arts in the brand new theater before then, they are also putting on a show of "The Few" by Samuel D. Hunter starting on August 19.

"We also have a performance coming up with the La Crosse Dance Center in October, and that combines dance and spoken word. We have Willy Porter, blues guitarist, coming in October. We have the Storytelling Festival back for scary stories on October 30. And then, the season just continues from there," said Allison Krzych, Assistant Director of The Pump House.

With live music, performing arts, and dance all being on the menu, The Pump House is looking to make use of its brand new theater and provide plenty of entertainment to all who are interested.

Information on their schedule of events as well as ticket sales can all be found on their website.