Three-year-old twins found unresponsive in locked vehicle

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Three-year-old twin boys are hospitalized for heat distress, one in critical condition, after they were found locked in a vehicle in Hibbing. Police say the boys were reported missing Monday evening. Neighbors joined police in a search for the twins. And, about an hour later a citizen found the twins locked inside a vehicle near a residence. Officers broke the vehicle window to get them out. Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat. One boy was taken by air to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where he is in critical condition. The other twin was taken to University Medical Center in Hibbing where he is in stable condition.