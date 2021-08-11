U.S. Army Reserve Commander visits Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Fort McCoy hosted a special guest this week, but she's no stranger to the 60,000 acres at Wisconsin's only U.S. Army post. Three-Star General, Lieutenant General Jody J. Daniels, is the Chief of Army Reserve and the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. Two distinct duty titles, but sits as the first woman to lead the organization of over 200,000 soldiers and civilians spanning all 50 states and five U.S. territories.

Touring all of the units in her command, Lt Gen Daniels is finally able to break away from her Marshall Hall desk at Fort Bragg, NC to visit her soldiers at Fort McCoy. She took over as the Army Reserve Commander just a little over a year ago on July 28th, 2020 but has been busy dealing with COVID-19 relief and support, deploying soldiers overseas, and helping 30,000 troops catch up on their training over this summer.

Coming to Fort McCoy is a treat for the General because just before she put on the third star and moved to the Army Reserve HQ, she was the commander of the 88th Readiness Division. A tenant unit of Fort McCoy, the 88th's Blue Devils are also homed at Fort Snelling, MN.

"Being at Fort McCoy is awesome," Lt Gen Daniels said. "I left just about a year ago, and that job helped prepare me, when I was Commander of the 88th Readiness Division, for my current position because the number of Reserve Centers across the 19-state region that the 88th supports"

One of the biggest challenges in her tenure has been leading during a pandemic. At the peak of COVID-19 cases in 2020, there were five thousand medical and support reservists assigned to hospitals all over the nation backfilling medical and administrative staff so 24 hour operations could continue.

"We put together these medical task forces that provided relief to various hospitals, primarily along the east coast to start with," Lt Gen Daniels said, referring to the 85-member task force teams deployed. "And they were a welcome sight because they were so overwhelmed, so early on."

Being the first woman to lead the U.S. Army Reserve Command, is a historic achievement but it's the result of a successful 37-year career that started as a young commissioned officer in 1983.

Tackling new responsibilities and getting promoted is repeatedly noted in her service record but successes were equaled in her civilian career as well. The General's last civilian stint was the Director of Advanced Programs for Lockheed Martin's Advanced Technology Laboratories (LM ATL).

While women make up 24% of the Army Reserve, General Daniels knows all too well what it took to get to the level she's at and she's not about to miss out on an opportunity to make her mark.

"It's nice to be able to sort of take advantage of my three stars and say 'What can I change for the Army Reserve to help those junior soldiers have a great experience?'" General Daniels said. "So it's kind of empowering also, I've complained about things, now I get to be the one to help fix them."