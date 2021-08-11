Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire is threatening several Montana towns and a California blaze remains the largest in the nation as the Western United States burns. Fire officials say the Richard Spring Fire jumped a road on Wednesday and is heading towards the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The towns of Ashland and Lame Deer are under evacuation orders. In California, the Dixie Fire has burned over 780 square miles and more than 550 homes. It’s 30% contained. The wildfires are among more than 100 burning in over a dozen Western states.