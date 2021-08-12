2021 Compass Now report shows the top needs of the region

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2021 Compass Now report is finished and it showed the tops needs of the region are more livable wage jobs, improved mental health, and increased access to mental healthcare services.

The Compass Now Report is a community health needs assessment that is conducted in partnership with Great Rivers United Way and all the health departments in the region including Buffalo, Trempealeau, Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, and Houston counties. They work together to do a random household survey which was sent out to 6,000 households within the region. It also includes pulling data from the counties and then asking people what their top needs are.

Liz Evans, Community Impact Director at Great Rivers United Way, said a new report is done every three years. She said Great Rivers United Way developed their strategic plan based on the last Compass report and their new plan will be based on this year's report. All the funds they distribute go towards some of the top needs found by the Compass Report.

"It's one of just a few groups that do such a comprehensive report in a collaborative way. It's really quite unique," said Evans. "This really gets at what our community is thinking and feeling, what our community thinks are the top needs and then organizations take those results and develop programs and plans."

Evans said they found that mental health was a top need across all of the counties.

"That was a number one or number two top need in each county. Other needs were safe and affordable housing, poverty and financial stability, access to healthcare, and substance abuse," said Evans.

The mental health needs she believes were somewhat a result of the pandemic but mental health has been a concern for some time, just not always a top concern.

"I think there's a lot more awareness of mental health and mental health stigma, what is going on, and the importance of mental health," said Evans.

Kayleigh Day, Community Health Educator at Monroe County Health Department and Chair of this year's project, said local health departments are required by the state to create a community health assessment and a community health improvement plan every five years and they use the Compass Report to help them with that.

"We take all the data that is gathered in the Compass Report and then use that to guide our community health improvement plan and we have done that for years," said Day.

They create plans, goals, and objectives then based on how the issue is affecting residents. Day said their community health priorities have stayed pretty similar for many years.

"We already have working mental health coalition, nutrition coalition, and alcohol and drug groups that all work on our community health priorities," said Day.

She said mental health is something that has continually been a focus and this year is the same. Doing a report like this, Day explained, is very time and resource-intensive so it is helpful that they can all partner together to look and talk about the same data.