A dramatically improving forecast

Warm, but lower humidity…

We aren’t quite down to the most comfortable level yet, but the trend is looking great over the next several days. Today highs rose into the upper 70s and 80s. Midday clouds have given way to sunny skies and northwesterly breezes.

Cooler weather follows…

Humidity will drop off over the next several hours and overnight as a secondary cold front drops through the Coulee Region. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s to round out our 7 day forecast. Expect for great outdoor weather with plenty of sunshine.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category tomorrow, but ragweed will be a part of the forecast climbing into the high category by Saturday. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a pleasant night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden