City council approves SRO resolution

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse city council approved a resolution accepting the school district's resource officer program memorandum of understanding. The council passed the resolution with a vote of 10 council members in favor, 2 members abstaining. The new agreement officially went into effect on July 1st.

"The plan is the result of a review, reducing our SRO force from five to three officers for this upcoming year," said Superintendent Aaron Engel. "It will then go to two for the following year."

Engel said ultimately, the district will continue on that trajectory while in continues to evaluate the program moving forward.

Prior to the common council meeting, Engel also presented an informational session on the district's long-term facility planning. In it's earliest stages, plans looked at several scenarios that either combined some current schools into one or the possibility of a consolidated single high school. In that case, the current two high school buildings would become middle schools.

