Evers provides $50M in Beyond the Classroom grants to out-of-school and childcare providers

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Family YMCA receives $1.26 million as part of a state grant program to help provide increased learning opportunities and mental health support to children across the state.

Governor Tony Evers' office announced the recipients of the Beyond the Classroom grants Thursday morning.

“Our kids have had a difficult year, and we know that in order for our state to continue to bounce back from this pandemic, we have to make sure we’re getting our kids the extra support they need,” said Gov. Evers. “This past year, out-of-school providers across the state adapted to ensure our kids had safe and supportive places to go while also contending with increased capacity and mental health challenges. I've always said what's best for kids is what's best for our state, and today's grants will help ensure our families and kids can thrive beyond the classroom.”

Besides the YMCA, several other local organizations received grant funds. They are:

Black River Area Child Care Services, Inc. - $6,728.25

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, Inc. - $422,400.00

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sparta, Inc. - $144,276.36

Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central, Inc. (Tomah) - $371,272.36

Organizations applied for the grants, which cover the period through the summer of 2022, earlier this year.