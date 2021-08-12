Former Myanmar strongman Than Shwe suffering from COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is expected to remain hospitalized for two weeks. A hospital employee says the 88-year-old was admitted to a military hospital along with his wife about three or four days ago after they both tested positive for the coronavirus. The hospital source did not have information on the severity of their illnesses. Myanmar has been struggling with one of the worst COVID-19 surges in Southeast Asia, and the military that seized control of the country in February has been accused of making it worse by diverting critical medical supplies to itself and its supporters.