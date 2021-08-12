Germany: Labor strike disrupts train service for 2nd day

BERLIN (AP) — Striking railway workers in Germany are halting much of the country’s train service for a second day. German news agency dpa reported that one-quarter of long-distance trains and about 40 % of regional and local commuter trains were running on Thursday. Members of the railway workers union GDL are staging the work stoppage to underline their demands for a 3.2 % pay raise and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” payment of 600 euros, or $704. German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands. GDL plans to end the strike Friday at 2 a.m. local time.