Janus, Eagles thrilled to be back on the field

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's the first training camp practice for new UW-La Crosse football head coach Matt Janus and you could not contain the smiles and joy on the faces of the players and coaching staff.

Their season was canceled last fall due to the pandemic.

They practiced some in the spring but on Thursday, with a new season coming, it just felt different.

"Being able to be in the meeting room all together again last night and obviously through this morning, that's when it kind of hits. It's 'OK, here we go. We're all back together. We're doing stuff. We're back to normal and let's go,' " Janus said.

"It's awesome. It's probably the most excited I've been coming into a fall camp than I've ever been. It's almost like my freshman year all over again. Don't know a lot of the guys. We've had two full classes that didn't even have a fall camp. Just excited beyond belief. It just feels so good to be out here," said senior linebacker Rusty Murphy.

The Eagles home opener will be September 11 against the University of Dubuque.