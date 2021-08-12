Legendary UW-L Football coach Roger Harring passes away

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Roger Harring, who guided the UW-La Crosse Football team to three national championships during his 31 years as head coach, has passed away.

Harring's passing was confirmed by former players and friends Thursday afternoon.

During his time at the university, where he graduated in 1958, he compiled a 261-75-7 record. He won 15 conference titles and national championships in 1985, 1992, and 1995.

He retired following the 1999 season.

He was inducted into the university's Wall of Fame and NAIA District Hall of Fame in 1989. He was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Speaking in 2019, it wasn't the wins and losses that meant the most. "I think the relationships with the athletes I have had over the years, kids change, the sport has changed, the relationships have changed and we seemed to have sustained that with the young people," Harring said. "That's the feeling that you get that hey, so-and-so was here and had a good experience and will give you a call out of the middle of nowhere. That's a good feeling."

News 19 Sports Director Scott Emerich, who covered many of Harring's games over the years, called him a "humble human being."

