Local health officials encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Centers for Disease Control is strengthening its recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC previously said it was safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine, but now they are encouraging them to get fully vaccinated. Experts say the change is based on new data about the safety of vaccines.

A local physician said women's immune systems can become weaker during pregnancy and make them more susceptible to infectious diseases like COVID-19.

"There are certain infections, and COVID-19 is one of them," Dr. Kenneth Merkitch said. "That because the immune system is downgraded, [pregnant women] are more susceptible to some of the serious side effects of COVID-19."

Dr. Merkitch emphasized that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, but did advise that pregnant women receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, because of the slight risk for blood clots in women with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.