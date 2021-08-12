Maryland driver ignores signs, drives into sinkhole

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. -- A Maryland driver who ignored public works signs drove their Cadillac into a giant sinkhole on Wednesday.

Crews for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said they clearly posted warning signs in the area, which the driver apparently ignored.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries, but it took hours to drain all the water and retrieve the luxury car.

Sanitation crews hope it's a lesson for other motorists to follow traffic directions and to respect their work zone.